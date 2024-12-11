Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Position Increased by Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.0% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.