Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 999,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,093,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC owned 1.87% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

