Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $45.50. 1,678,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,217,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 68.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 40.4% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

