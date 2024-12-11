Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.34. 633,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,261,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $386.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNUG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $211,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,354,000.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

