Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $29.84. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 12,888,334 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.