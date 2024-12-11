Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $29.84. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 12,888,334 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

