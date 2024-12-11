Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 6,024 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QLD opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $115.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

