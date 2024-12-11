Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $954,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 171,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,244,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.