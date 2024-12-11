Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

