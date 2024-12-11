Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $351,000 Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 80,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 67,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 65,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average is $122.90. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $105.60 and a twelve month high of $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

