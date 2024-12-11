Donna L. Decarolis Sells 10,000 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,459.02. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 254.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Fuel Gas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,533,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,289,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after buying an additional 765,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,086,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,246,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,441,000 after purchasing an additional 93,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.