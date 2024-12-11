Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 199637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

