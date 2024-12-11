Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $201.31 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.