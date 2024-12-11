Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNLMY. UBS Group raised Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

DNLMY traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

