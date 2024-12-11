Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Dycom Industries stock opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.95. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 50.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

