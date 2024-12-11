Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Short Interest Update

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 678.9% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Earlyworks Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ELWS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Earlyworks has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Earlyworks Company Profile

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

