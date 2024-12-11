Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Short Interest Update

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 678.9% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Earlyworks Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ ELWS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Earlyworks has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
Earlyworks Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Earlyworks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What is a Dividend King?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.