EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives $19.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research firms have commented on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $30.08.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 1,551,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $43,499,994.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,551,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,499,994.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 55.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,776,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,546,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 44.8% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 927,695 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 51.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 762,462 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 23.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,854,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,001,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

