EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Up 2% – Still a Buy?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.04 and last traded at C$4.04. 26,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 64,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 20.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.27. The stock has a market cap of C$237.51 million, a P/E ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 0.87.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform.

