Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) was down 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 376,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 348,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Eguana Technologies Trading Down 33.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
