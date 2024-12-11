Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 750 ($9.58) and last traded at GBX 764 ($9.76). 352,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 69,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 765 ($9.77).

Elixirr International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 719.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 637.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £323.89 million, a PE ratio of 2,125.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Elixirr International

In other news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.30), for a total transaction of £199,998.50 ($255,523.83). 51.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

