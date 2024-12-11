Empire Financial Management Company LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.3% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.31. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $79.67 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.