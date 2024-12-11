Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 214.2% from the November 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
ELEZY traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Endesa has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $11.54.
Endesa Company Profile
