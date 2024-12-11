Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 214.2% from the November 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

ELEZY traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Endesa has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $11.54.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

