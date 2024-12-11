EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.02 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.14). 3,907,622 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,602,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.70 ($0.14).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 27 ($0.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EnQuest

EnQuest Stock Up 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. The company has a market capitalization of £207.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,084.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.49.

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu sold 368,773 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £350,334.35 ($446,912.04). 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company, explores, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Golden Eagle, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, and Alba; and PM8/Seligi projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.