EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 99,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,044.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $235,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 57.6% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $80.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 354.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,867.94. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,407,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,536,217. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

