EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 402.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

