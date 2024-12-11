EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

EQB Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE:EQB traded up C$1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$101.39. 16,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,666. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.92. EQB has a twelve month low of C$78.24 and a twelve month high of C$113.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQB shares. Cormark downgraded EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC increased their price target on EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on EQB from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$113.63.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

