Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.34. 3,636,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,187,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.32.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
