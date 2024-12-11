Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.34. 3,636,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,187,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 201,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.4% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.2% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 645,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

