Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149.60 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.88). Approximately 176,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 666,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.80 ($1.87).

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.06) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £422.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.36.

In related news, insider Scott Fawcett purchased 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £14,880.18 ($18,982.24). Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

