ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on December 23rd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSEARCA MVRL opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

