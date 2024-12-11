ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on December 23rd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.14.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MVRL opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN alerts:

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.