ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on December 23rd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.14.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MVRL opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
