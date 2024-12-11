Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of EB opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.08 million, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,744,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 125.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 74.6% during the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 612,173 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 22.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,197,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 405,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

