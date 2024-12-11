EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the November 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVgo stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EVgo Price Performance

EVGOW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 61,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,744. EVgo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

