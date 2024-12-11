Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $626,000 Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 820.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $337,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $59.77.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.