Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $111.42 and last traded at $111.70. 5,191,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 16,200,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $492.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company's revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

