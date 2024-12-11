Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fagron Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ARSUF remained flat at $20.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. Fagron has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $20.85.
About Fagron
