Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 666823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.51.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
