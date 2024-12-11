Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FMN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 45,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,399. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 523,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $6,630,502.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,111,886 shares in the company, valued at $14,087,595.62. This represents a 32.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 524,791 shares of company stock worth $6,649,002 in the last 90 days.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

