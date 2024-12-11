Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Raises Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.79. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ferguson Trading Down 1.6 %
FERG traded down GBX 250 ($3.19) during trading on Wednesday, hitting £153.40 ($195.99). 21,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24. The firm has a market cap of £30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,372.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £157.94 and a 200 day moving average price of £157.38. Ferguson has a 1 year low of £141 ($180.15) and a 1 year high of £178.10 ($227.55).
Ferguson Company Profile
