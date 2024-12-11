Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Raises Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.79. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FERG traded down GBX 250 ($3.19) during trading on Wednesday, hitting £153.40 ($195.99). 21,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24. The firm has a market cap of £30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,372.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £157.94 and a 200 day moving average price of £157.38. Ferguson has a 1 year low of £141 ($180.15) and a 1 year high of £178.10 ($227.55).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

