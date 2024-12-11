FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Down 83.5% in November

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,983,500 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the November 15th total of 12,032,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 264.5 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. FIBRA Prologis has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
