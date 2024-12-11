FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Down 83.5% in November

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,983,500 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the November 15th total of 12,032,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 264.5 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. FIBRA Prologis has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

