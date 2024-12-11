Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.50. Fidelity Ethereum Fund shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 2,367,096 shares changing hands.
Fidelity Ethereum Fund Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Ethereum Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FETH. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Ethereum Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,057,000.
