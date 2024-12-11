Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and traded as high as $31.85. Fidelity Metaverse ETF shares last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 7,909 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

