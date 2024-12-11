Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 159,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $187.62 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.65 and a fifty-two week high of $192.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

