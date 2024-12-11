Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

FITBO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.