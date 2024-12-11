Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBOGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

FITBO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

