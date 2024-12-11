Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.57.
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
