Financial Avengers Inc. Buys Shares of 500 iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7,778.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $354,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

