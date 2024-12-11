Financial Avengers Inc. Purchases 15 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. This trade represents a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

Netflix stock opened at $913.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.21 and a 52 week high of $935.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $797.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $712.57. The firm has a market cap of $390.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.