First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,982 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTHI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,753,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,427,000 after buying an additional 880,921 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after buying an additional 132,884 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 671,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 450,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

