First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

FUSB stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.92.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

