Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Passumpsic Savings Bank

Passumpsic Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

Fiserv stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.41 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

