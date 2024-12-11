Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Fiserv stock opened at $201.54 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.86.
Fiserv Company Profile
