Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $201.54 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.