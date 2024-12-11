Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE FL opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $793,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,775,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 477.2% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 117,602 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 97,226 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

