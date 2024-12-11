Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Quarry LP raised its position in Albemarle by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 2,142.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,296.64. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.47.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -9.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

